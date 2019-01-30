CMP: Centre trying to sabotage reservation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 10th party congress of the Communist Marxist Party (CMP), which concluded on Tuesday, passed a resolution against the attempts to sabotage the reservation policy included in the Constitution.

It alleged the Central Government has been trying to sabotage the reservation promised by the Constitution. The architects of the Constitution incorporated reservation policy in the Constitution in order to ensure representation for the backward class in all sections of the social life.

The resolution alleged the state government led by the so-called communists has also supported the Central Government’s attempt to sabotage the reservation policy.

The party strongly believes that the reservation policy is not merely an attempt to eradicate poverty and provide financial aid but an initiative to ensure representation for the marginalised sections in the society and political and administrative fields.

The Central and state governments have been trying to topple the rights conferred by the Constitution on the marginalised sections and the party won’t allow the move. The party congress unanimously passed the resolution moved by V K Raveendran.