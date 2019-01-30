Congress belongs to every single member: Party chief Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “I want every single Congress worker to feel ‘Ente booth, ente abhimanam, ente party’ (My booth, my pride, my party). The Congress party belongs to every single member,” Rahul commenced his speech by saying this. Later, he directed the leaders to invite the president of 82nd booth Rosy Stanly in Ernakulam Central Mandalam, in which the venue of the party meet belongs.

Rosy Stanly was presented a shawl by Rahul and she blessed him by putting her hands on his head. Besides, Rahul shared the name of the grassroot level leaders who shared their suggestions with him via the Sakthi App launched by the Congress.

“Everybody says the RSS and the CPM have cadre, but you have the heart of the country. You don’t forget how the RSS leaders begged with the British when the Congress fought for freedom and went to jails, died in Jallianwala Bagh, Kerala, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir. Yes, they have the cadre, but you have the heart of India,” he said.

“There are tensions in every party. We allow conversations. Every single leader has unique strengths,” he concluded by hailing the sacrifice of the leaders from the state.

It was senior leader A K Antony who spoke of strengthening the grassroot level mechanism before the speech of Rahul.

“There are people’s sentiments against Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan. Both workers and leaders have to take a lesson from Chengannur defeat. If there are no workers at the booth, the popular sentiment will not turn into votes. We have to campaign against the lies spread by the CPM and the BJP,” he said.