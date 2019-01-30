Home States Kerala

Congress leader in Kerala's Wayanad booked for raping minor tribal girl for nearly a year

The 17-year old girl's parents were working at George's house and she used to accompany them on some days.

Published: 30th January 2019 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 01:38 PM

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

WAYANAD: A local Congress leader here has been booked for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl for nearly a year, police said Wednesday.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Section 376 (rape) and under the SC/ST Act after the girl's parents complained that their daughter had been allegedly raped for a year by OM George, former general secretary of Wayanad DCC, who had threatened and blackmailed her several times.

George is absconding, police said.

Acting swiftly, the Kerala PCC President, Mulapally Ramachandran, announced the suspension of George Wednesday.

Pending inquiry, George has been suspended.

The party will not protect any accused, Ramachandran said.

The incident came to light a week ago after the girl's parents heard George threatening their daughter on phone. She also attempted to commit suicide by cutting her veins, the girl's father told television channels.

The parents approached the Child Line and a case was registered under POCSO Act.

The girl's statement has been recorded, police said, adding she had been exploited since February last year.

Wayanad DCC President, I C Balakrishnan, said the party has asked for a report from block and mandal presidents regarding the incident.

The girl's parents also alleged a local Congress leader had tried to put pressure on them to withdraw the case and offered money.

 

