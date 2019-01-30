Kerala BJP chief pushes Nirmala Sitharaman’s candidature for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP’s internal surveys may have given PS Sreedharan Pillai a clear edge as NDA candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing general elections, but the state president is pushing for Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s candidature.

BJP sources told Express that Pillai has suggested three candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram seat — Nirmala Sitharaman, Suresh Gopi MP and K Surendran.

Sitharaman has a Kerala connection as her mother’s family has roots at Monkombu, Alappuzha.

‘Sitharaman one of our best bets for T’Puram’

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai feels Nirmala Seetharaman had connected with the Latin Catholic community soon after the Ockhi cyclone disaster as she took pains to reach the coastal villages and listened to the fishers’ woes.

“Sitharaman is a senior leader and one of our best bets for the Thiruvananthapuram seat,” Pillai told Express.

An excellent orator, Sitharaman enjoys a goodwill among the Sangh Parivar and BJP leadership. Being a woman gives her the advantage especially after the recent Sabarimala issue, which has presented the BJP with a definite edge among female devotees.

The BJP has high hopes of winning the Thiruvananthapuram seat, particularly after the huge turnout at the Ayyappa Bhakta Sangamam in the capital city. The close fight BJP candidate O Rajagopal gave Congress’ Shashi Tharoor in the 2014 elections before losing by 15,470 votes adds to the NDA’s optimism.

It may be noted that at a recent meeting of the District Congress Committee, block and mandalam office-bearers attended by AICC general secretary and Kerala in-charge Mukul Wasnik, there was a volley of protests against the style of functioning of Tharoor and his office.

The BJP leadership also believes anti-incumbency factor will work against Tharoor, who will be completing two terms.

The BJP also feels Sitharaman, one of its most popular leaders and who holds the post of Defence Minister, is the right candidate who can pull it off.