Kerala floods: HC notice to Kerala government on Metroman E Sreedharan’s plea

The letter said the deluge was a culmination and combination of several factors, all as a result of the delayed decisions, exploitation of the environment and unbridled encroachments.

E Sreedharan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government, Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources and the Kerala State Electricity Board on a petition seeking to constitute a high-level technical committee to find out the factors which led to the unprecedented floods in August last year and suggest measures to avert such tragedies in the future.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Metroman E Sreedharan, who is also the president of Foundation for Restoration of National Values, New Delhi, alleging the deluge was a manmade disaster.

The court posted the case along with similar petitions. As a practising engineer with 65 years of experience in similar fields, the petitioner, as well as many other engineers, have come to the inevitable conclusion that this deluge was indeed a manmade tragedy, the plea stated. According to him, though a letter was sent to the Chief Minister seeking comprehensive study, nothing has been done.

The letter said the deluge was a culmination and combination of several factors, all as a result of the delayed decisions, exploitation of the environment and unbridled encroachments.

He cited several points in his petition to justify his findings. He said the red alerts were not taken seriously by the dam authorities.

Lack of coordination between dam authorities and absence of data to compute the combined effect of more than one dam being opened, unauthorised structures within the river regime blocking the free flow of water, heavy silting of reservoirs resulting in a reduction in their storage capacities were also cited in the petition.

