Kerala is a way of looking at the world: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In his 45-minutes-long speech on Tuesday, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi gave a considerable time for heaping praise on Kerala and criticising the LDF Government.

He said Kerala is not just a state, it is an idea. “It (Kerala) is a way of looking at the world... It includes compassion, humility and respect. The people of Kerala are a helping guide to the people of India,” he said.

Recalling his recent Dubai visit, Rahul said he was proud to see the spirit of Malayalees working there, which reflected in the fantastic buildings and symbolic structures in that country.

“The NRI communities brought honour to Kerala and stood with Kerala in the traumatic time of the floods. The government did not give support and vision that Kerala needed during the tough times.

“The massive flood was a man-made disaster. But Kerala stood united to overcome the traumatic time. The expectation was on the government to rebuild the state. But they did nothing, he said, criticising the CPM-led LDF government.

“Kerala and India will grow only if we are united. We cannot achieve anything if we are divided,” he said.

‘Chinese products everywhere’

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi says India is ahead of China but everywhere you see items made in China. And remember, each time you see this, Chinese youths are benefitting. I am confident if we work together one day, Chinese youngsters will take selfies with phones made in India,” Rahul promised.

‘Cong respects Kerala’s traditions, culture’

Referring to the Sabarimala issue indirectly, Rahul said the Congress respects women of Kerala and at the same time respects its tradition and culture.“We do not agree with the violence unleashed by the BJP and the CPM. Kerala and India can only grow if there is love and affection and if the people work together. We will not benefit from violence,” he said.

Rahul shares microphone with Satheesan

Kochi: In a rare gesture, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, the main speaker at the Congress meet in Kochi, shared his microphone with V D Satheesan MLA, who was the translator, when the translation was disrupted following a technical snag.

Satheesan could not translate the speech in Malayalam perfectly as he could not hear the real speech due to technical snags, despite his efforts to change the position many times.

Following this, while delivering his speech Rahul called Satheesan and directed him to share the microphone by standing along with him. Sometimes, Rahul repeated his sentences when he came to know Satheesan had not heard it.

When Rahul completed his address Satheesan informed the matter before him.

Then, Rahul came again and said Satheesan could not hear him properly hence the translation was disrupted. He requested the workers to give him a big hand.

Cong prez holds talks with UDF leaders

Kochi: Prior to the seat-sharing talks with UDF constituents, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with UDF leaders in Kochi, after the party meeting. IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty, E T Mohammed Basheer, K C (M) leaders K M Mani and P J Joseph and others along with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, UDF convener Benny Behanan took part in the talks. IUML and Kerala Congress leaders told media persons that they demanded one more seat, after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the UDF convener said the AICC president has not given any assurance to any of the constituents on granting additional seats.

“An informal meeting was held and it was not seat-sharing talks,” he said. The meeting continued for about an hour.

Besides Congress, the IUML is contesting in two seats while the KC (M) and the RSP are contesting in one seat each. The two constituents IUM and KC (M) raised claims for one more seat. Earlier, Kerala Congress (Jacob) demanded the Idukki seat.