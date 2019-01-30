Home States Kerala

Kerala's GSDP grew by 0.96 pc in FY 18 against 6.22 per cent in FY 17

Published: 30th January 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew at 7.18 per cent in 2017-18 (at constant prices) as against 6.22 per cent (at constant prices) in 2016-17, says the Economic Review 2018 tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The GSDP growth rate of Kerala economy was higher than the national growth rate in 2017-18.

Agriculture and allied sectors registered a growth rate of 3.64 pc in 2017-18. This is a substantial improvement from 0.02 pc in 2014-15, -5.10 pc in 2015-16 and 0.08 pc in 2016-17.

The documents also points to a fiscal consolidation in the state finances. The Revenue Deficit-GSDP ration decreased to 2.46 pc in 2017-18 from 2.51 pc in 2016-17. The fiscal deficit-GSDP ratio too has come down to 3.91 pc in 2017-18 from 4.29 pc in 2016-17.

The inflow of NRI deposits increased 11.5 pc from Rs 1,52,349 crore in March 2017 to 1,69,944 crore in March 2018.

