Lottery scam accused Santiago Martin asked to appear before ED

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday directed lottery scam accused Santiago Martin to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Disposing of an anticipatory bail petition filed by Martin, the court directed him to cooperate with the investigation launched by the ED.

After the CBI filed a charge sheet against Martin over the lottery scam, the ED took over the probe related to money laundering.

The ED had arrested Martin in the same instance earlier and he was released on bail. However, Martin approached the court after the ED issued a notice to appear at its Kochi office as part of the probe.

The notice stated Martin should appear before ED Deputy Director in Kochi on December 17. However, he didn’t turn up as per the notice. According to Martin, he received the notice only on December 21. The council who appeared from ED alleged Martin was not cooperating with the investigation.

The ED submitted anticipatory bail petition of the accused should be dismissed.

However, the court observed a person arrested and released on bail cannot be re-arrested in the same case. The court asked Martin to appear before the officer who had sent notice to him.

Earlier, CBI investigation had revealed a loss of Rs 4,500 crore occurred from the lottery scam. CBI was apprehensive the amount was diverted abroad through hawala channels. This led the ED to take up the probe. ED had attached the properties of Martin worth Rs 122 crore located in Tamil Nadu.

