Rahul Gandhi visits late Congress MP M I Shanavas’ family

By Express News Service

KOCHI: AICC president Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to the city on Tuesday for addressing the party leaders’ convention, visited the family members of late Congress leader and MP M I Shanavas.

Rahul, who arrived at Nedumbassery airport one hour late than scheduled, reached the residence before moving to Marine Drive to address the party meet.

He was accompanied by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

The AICC chief spent about 15 minutes there and interacted with the Shanavas’ family members.