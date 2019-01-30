Home States Kerala

State should file revised petition in ice cream parlour sabotage case: VS Achuthanandan

According to Achuthanandan, there was a failure to evaluate the closure report filed by the Special Investigation Team as required by the law.

Published: 30th January 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 03:55 AM

Senior CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan on Tuesday criticised the state government for not taking appropriate action in the ice cream parlour sabotage case and submitted before the Kerala High Court the state should have to file a revision petition against the order of Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate. Dismissing the application seeking further investigation in the case, the Magistrate court had accepted the closure report filed by the police.

When the case came up for hearing, Supreme Court lawyer R Sathish, counsel for VS submitted the state government in collusion with Advocate V K Raju, an intervener in the case, subverted the process of judicial system.

According to Achuthanandan, there was a failure to evaluate the closure report filed by the Special Investigation Team as required by the law.The petitioner also sought a directive to the trial court not to accept the police report in the ice cream case. The police registered the case based on the revelation made by K A Rauf stating the accused had entered into a conspiracy, influenced the victims by offering money, forged documents and destroyed evidence to win the ice cream parlour case.

Counsel for VS informed the court this case was pending for two decades. Hence, he sought the court to dispose of it forthwith. The court posted the case to March 5 to ascertain the maintainability of the petition.

TAGS
VS Achuthanandan Kerala Ice Cream Parlour Case

