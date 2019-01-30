Kerala’s estimated credit plan pegged at Rs1.46 lakh crore for 2019-20

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The credit potential of the state Focus paper of the year 2019-20, released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan prepared by NABARD incorporating the state credit plan, is pegged at Rs 1,46,163 crore.

The state credit plan is an aggregation of potential linked plans prepared for all the 14 districts by NABARD in consultation with the state government, banks and other stakeholders and forms the base for the preparation of annual credit plans by banks.

Of the total estimated credit potential of Rs 1,46,163 crore, agriculture and allied sectors account for Rs 69,303 crore, MSME sector Rs 41,090 crore and other priority sectors Rs 35,770 crore.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar while delivering his keynote address said the post-flood damage affected around 1.47 lakh hectares of crops affecting nearly 4 lakh farmers of the state.

He said the loss to farmers is heavy and urged the institutional lenders like NABARD to help and support the farmers by providing loans at reduced interest rates and by supporting the Agriculture Department in its various programmes.

The minister said after the concerted efforts of the state government, more farmers are coming under the insurance schemes of Central and state governments mainly after the devastating floods.

Sunil Kumar also lauded the efforts of NABARD in the state promoting Farmer Produce Organisations and giving ideas to farmers propagating fallow land cultivation and micro-irrigation incentive programmes.

V K Ramachandran, the vice-chairman, state planning board, said NABARD as an institution has promoted social and development banking even in the days of liberalisation.

He also said the state government will soon unfold a plan for the formulation of ‘Sustainable livelihood package’ focusing on ‘Wage Employment, Self Employment, Skilling and Training’.

G Gopakumaran Nair, general manager, NABARD, made an elaborate presentation on credit potentials for the year 2019-20 and on the important highlights of the organisation. S M N Swamy, regional director, RBI, S Venkataraman CGM, State Bank of India, and G K Maya, convenor, SLBC, spoke on the occasion.

Devender Kumar Singh, agriculture production commissioner, Mini Antony, secretary, Corporation Department, Shanvas R C S and senior executives representing banks, government departments, representatives of NGOs were present in the meeting in which K S M Lakshmi, GM, NABARD, proposed the vote of thanks.