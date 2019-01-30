Thiruvananthapuram: SFI leader surrenders in cop-attack case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Naseem, the SFI district committee member and the prime accused in assaulting two policemen in duty near Palayam on December 12, on Wednesday surrendered before the police. The 21-year-old, who is also the main leader of the Students Federation at the University College, turned up before the Cantonment police after his presence in a public function attended by two cabinet ministers kicked up a controversy.

Naseem was present throughout the programme held at the University College at a time when the police have mentioned him as 'untraceable'. The question of how an 'untraceable' person could be present in a function attended by two state ministers seems to have ruffled a few feathers and hence the surrender said a senior city police official.

Naseem is a resident of Manacaud and has several cases against him.

"The youth has several cases against him. If he was arrested, he would have to take bail in all of them and hence he was evading the police," a senior officer said.

The Special Branch had earlier reported his presence in the city and added that he was pretty much visible during the party and public functions. "We thought he might move anticipatory bail plea, but he did not as he might've fathomed that chance of getting anticipatory bail was remote. With the news of him turning up for a public function appeared, the heat was on him and hence he turned himself over to the police," a Special Branch source told Express.

The police have slammed non-bailable offences including obstructing police officers on duty and hurting them and will produce him before the court.

So far five people have been arrested in the case that has got six accused. The police claim that the identity of the sixth accused is yet to be ascertained.

"We will try to unravel his identity by buttonholing Naseem," a Cantonment officer told Express.