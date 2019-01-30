Home States Kerala

Travancore Royal family seeks control over Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple management

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a development in the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple case, the erstwhile Travancore Royal family has submitted before the Supreme Court the family should be allowed to exercise control over the temple management despite it being public property.

The demand was raised during the ongoing case before the Supreme Court.

According to reports, the Travancore royal family has acknowledged the temple is public property.

However, informed sources close to the family said there was no change from its earlier stance.

“In 2011 itself, it has come before the court that it is a public temple. The case has just begun and hearing would be held in the coming days,” they said.  

The family intimated its stance before the Apex Court when the case was opened for hearing on Tuesday.

“The family is of the view the control over the administration should be vested with the family. However, the government is set to oppose the same. The government is of the stance that a Devaswom Board should be created. The government is seriously contemplating a legislation to set up a Devaswom Board in line with Sabarimala and Guruvayoor temples,” government sources said.

The case is being considered by a bench of Justice U U Lalit and Justice Indu Malhotra.

