Bail granted to Chalakudy Central GST superintendent

KOCHI: The CBI Court in Kochi on Wednesday granted bail to M D Kannan, superintendent of Central GST, Divisional office, Chalakudy, who was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe from a caterer.

The court ordered accused to furnish a bond worth Rs 2 lakh with two solvent sureties. It also directed accused not to enter his office for 15 days.

After furnishing the sureties, Kannan was released from the jail.

The CBI Anti-Corruption Unit had arrested Kannan on the complaint filed by a catering company owner who alleged he demanded a bribe to settle GST dues.