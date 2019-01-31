Bail granted to Chalakudy Central GST superintendent
The CBI Anti-Corruption Unit had arrested Kannan on the complaint filed by a catering company owner who alleged he demanded a bribe to settle GST dues.
Published: 31st January 2019 01:25 AM | Last Updated: 31st January 2019 04:27 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: The CBI Court in Kochi on Wednesday granted bail to M D Kannan, superintendent of Central GST, Divisional office, Chalakudy, who was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe from a caterer.
The court ordered accused to furnish a bond worth Rs 2 lakh with two solvent sureties. It also directed accused not to enter his office for 15 days.
After furnishing the sureties, Kannan was released from the jail.
The CBI Anti-Corruption Unit had arrested Kannan on the complaint filed by a catering company owner who alleged he demanded a bribe to settle GST dues.