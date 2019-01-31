Banks dishonour 344 cheques worth Rs 1.66 crore submitted to Kerala CM's flood relief fund

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cheques worth Rs 1.66 cr submitted towards Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) on the aftermath of the floods have been dishonoured by banks.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac informed the Assembly that 344 cheques got bounced and out of those 44 were worth more than Rs 1 lakh.

Answering to Hibi Eden, Isaac said together the cheques were worth Rs 1,66,33,067.