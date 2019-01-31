Banks dishonour 344 cheques worth Rs 1.66 crore submitted to Kerala CM's flood relief fund
Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac informed the Assembly that 344 cheques got bounced and out of those 44 were worth more than Rs 1 lakh.
Published: 31st January 2019 01:12 AM | Last Updated: 31st January 2019 04:10 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cheques worth Rs 1.66 cr submitted towards Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) on the aftermath of the floods have been dishonoured by banks.
Answering to Hibi Eden, Isaac said together the cheques were worth Rs 1,66,33,067.