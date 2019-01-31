CPI leader found dead in Canoli Canal

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: CPI Kodungallur Mandalam secretary T M Babu was found dead in mysterious circumstances at Nalukandam, a part of Canoli Canal, on Wednesday. Babu, hailing from Mala, had gone out from home in the morning. The police suspect the death to be a case of suicide.

In the primary investigation, the police found a relative had made frequent calls to Babu’s phone before his death. “The last call he attended was from this particular number and a probe is on to find the reason for the death,” police said.

On Tuesday, Babu attended a meeting of fishermen’s union at Kodungallur and returned home later. His close associates said he received some calls in between the meeting and was disturbed over this. Babu is survived by wife Girija.