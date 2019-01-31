Home States Kerala

Flood rehab: Kerala CM seeks increased support from US-based Malayalees

Published: 31st January 2019

Former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurian addressing the media seminar held in connection with FOKANA Kerala convention 2019 in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the Non-Resident Keralites of the United States to provide more support for the rehabilitation of Kerala lashed by the recent devastating floods.

He was inaugurating the valedictory function of the Fokana Kerala Convention 2019 organised by the Federation of Keralites in North America (Fokana) on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said while state ministers were planning to go to the United States for collecting funds for the rehabilitation and rebuilding of the state following floods, the Central Government did not provide sanction for the trip, the reason of which no one knows.

He said a message should go out to the world that the state has indeed overcome the floods and added for that more support is required. Pinarayi Vijayan distributed the various prizes of FOKANA.

The cheque for Bhavanam project was handed over to the Chief Minister. Fokana president Madhavan B Nair presidedover the valedictory function. P V Abdul Wahab MP, Shashi Tharoor MP, Norka vice-chairman K Varadarajan, Cherian Philip, M Anirudhan, B P Ramesh and Tony Kokkat spoke. 

Dr Ranjith Pillai welcomed the gathering and George Varghese proposed the vote of thanks.  As part of the one-day convention, sessions on various issues, including a media seminar,were organised. 

