Flood relief: UDF attacks Pinarayi government in Kerala Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Opposition UDF cornered the government over failure in flood relief measures in the House on Wednesday. Unleashing a scathing attack on the government, UDF alleged so far the government had utilised only 25 pc of the financial aid received for flood relief. With permission denied for adjournment motion, the UDF staged a walkout. 

Revenue Minister E Chandrashekaran refuted the charges raised by the Opposition and insisted preliminary compensation of Rs 10,000 had been given to 6.87 lakh people. 

He said the government gave financial assistance to 9433 people who got their houses fully damaged. Of the 2,55,964 partially damaged houses, compensation has been given to 1,30,606. He however admitted the government so far received 54792 appeals against the list of partially damaged houses. 

Earlier seeking leave for the motion, V D Satheesan pointed out the difference in the number of totally damaged houses. During the three-hour discussion on December 5, the government had stated that the number of fully damaged houses were 16,000. However, on Wednesday the minister said the number of was 13,000. He alleged that the government has instructed the officials to reduce the number of damaged houses.

“Of the Rs 7174.54 crore available with the government, only around Rs 1772 has been spent, which is not even 25 pc,” Satheesan pointed out. He alleged renovation of the rural roads has not been addressed.

He said post floods there were no financial transactions at many places and hence there’s an urgent need for a stimulus package. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said he received more than 13,000 complaints from flood victims.

The opposition also demanded that a tribunal should be set up to ensure transparency.

