Former Wayanad District Congress Committee member charged under Pocso in connection with minor tribal girl's rape

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Pocso sections have been slapped on former Wayanad District Congress Committee member O M George, in connection with the rape of a minor tribal girl who was purportedly subjected to continuous sexual abuse for the past 12 months.

The 17-year-old girl told the police the accused raped her on several occasions since February, 2018.

Further, he had blackmailed and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Rape of minor girl: George on the run

Bathery police said, besides the relevant POCSO Act Sections, the IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked against O M George hailing from Sulthan Bathery.

A former panchayat president, George has been on the run ever since the complaint surfaced.The incident came to light when the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the Childline authorities following which the police were intimated.

The girl’s parents were working at George’s house and she used to join them on some days. She narrated the ordeal to parents a week ago after they quizzed her on hearing George threatening her over the phone. It is reported the girl had tried to commit suicide following this.

The girl, who was subjected to medical examination, is currently lodged at a shelter home. Wayanad Special Mobile Squad (SMS) DySP K P Kuberan Namboothiri is the Investigation Officer (IO).

Congress suspends George

The Congress party on Wednesday suspended its former DCC member O M George from the primary membership of the party.