Karnataka will not be repeated in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the budget will have bold measures to address the post-flood challenges being faced by the state.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s policy address in the Assembly, he replied to each allegation of the Opposition members chiefly on the formation of Women’s Wall, rebuilding initiative, etc. He also assured the Congress after the Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka will not be repeated in Kerala.

The LDF will not have to play the resort politics and all the MPs to be elected from the ruling side would be firm on its ideals. He also said the Congress which was once insurmountable in independent India has been confined to a handful of states in the country and it is struggling to stay afloat.

His remarks created a flutter in the Opposition benches who taunted the CM saying the plight of the Communists in the country should not be forgotten.

Most of the Opposition members who spoke on the debate on the motion of thanks evoked the Sabarimala issue to criticise the government. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the four missions formed in the state - Aardram, Education Rejuvenation, Haritha Keralam and LIFE Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment- have been a complete failure.

The lack of clarity on the terms of Life Mission made things worse for the homeless who look for shelter, he said.

Replying to the allegation, the Chief Minister said the momentum or rejuvenation received in the field of public education, health sector, cleaning of wells and other water-bodies is proof enough of the mission’s efficacy.

The Chief Minister also presented the details of the achievements of each mission in the Assembly.

Although the Opposition moved some reservations against the motion thanking the President for his address to the Assembly, the motion moved by Mathew T Thomas was put to vote in the afternoon and passed without any amendment.