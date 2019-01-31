Kerala Budget: Movie tickets, beer and wine prices to be dearer

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its first budget after the August 2018 deluge, the LDF government in Kerala imposed a flood cess, a new tax on movie tickets and hiked levy on beer and wine, among others, to mop up additional revenue for rebuilding the devastated state economy.

"This is a budget for creating a new Kerala," Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said presenting the 2019-20 budget in the assembly.

A one per cent flood cess would be imposed on all goods and services under GST in 12,18 and 28 per cent tax bracket and 0.25 per cent cess on all goods, including gold, silver and platinum ornaments, under the fifth schedule of GST, on the value of supply.

"This (flood cess) will be levied for a period of two years," he said, adding Rs 600 crore additional revenue per year is expected through this measure.

Barring the fifth schedule goods, there was no intention to levy a cess on goods having GST rate of five per cent or below, he said, adding that small dealers who have availed composition tax would be excluded from the levy of cess.

He proposed to raise the fair value of land and luxury tax rate on residential buildings, besides hiking all charges and fees for services by various government departments to boost income to the state exchequer.

He however announced a 25 per cent tax concession for electric vehicles for five years to promote them to address increasing air pollution caused by diesel and petrol vehicles.

The government allocated Rs 100 crore to the Travancore Devaswom Board to meet revenue loss suffered by the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple due to the floods and protests by right-wing groups and devotees over the women's entry issue.

Isaac also set apart major share for infrastructure development, general education and health sector and hiked all welfare pensions.

A comprehensive health insurance scheme, seeking to ensure health security to all families, as an alternative to the Centre's "Ayushman Bharat' scheme, was also announced.

The flood cess is likely to push up the cost of computers, printers, toothpaste, soaps, hair oil, cars, motorcycles, consumer durables like air conditioners, refrigerators and television sets, among others.

The budget proposed to increase by two per cent, the tax rate on first sale of all kinds of foreign liquor, including beer and wine, which is expected to mobilise an additional revenue of Rs 180 crore.

Watching movies in theatres is also set to cost more as the budget proposed that local bodies permit levy of 10 per cent 'entertainment tax' on tickets.

A total of Rs 200 crore additional revenue is expected by levying a one time tax of one per cent on new motorcycles, cars and private service vehicles used for private purposes.

Detailing the rebuilding initiative programmes, Isaac said there has been an estimated income loss of Rs 25,000 crore after the August floods and proposed 25 new projects to bring the state back to its feet.

An amount of Rs 3,229 crore has been received so far in the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund, of which Rs 1,732.

70 crore has already been spent, he said. Isaac said stating that Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for the 'Rebuild Kerala' initiative in the plan. To address the woes of rubber farmers, Rs 500 crore was earmarked for the support price of Rubber.

Among other allocations are Rs 1000 crore for development of coastal area, Rs 1,781 crore for energy sector, Rs 1,367 crore for the Public Works Department and coastal highway with the financial aid of Rs 6,000 crore from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The budget earmarked Rs 2,500 crore for agriculture to rejuvenate the sector from flood disaster, Rs 1,406 crore for the health sector and Rs 992 crore for general education.

The cash-strapped Kerala State Road Transport Corporation would get Rs 1,000 crore in 2019-20 as government assistance for its restructure.

Isaac said the total budget outlay has been pegged at Rs 1.42 lakh crore, while the expected plan outlay has been raised to Rs 39,807 crore from Rs 32,564 crore, he added.

He said the estimated revenue deficit was 8,720 crore. The opposition Congress-led UDF, however, hit out at the government, saying the budget promises were only "hollow words" and was "disappointing".

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala said there was "nothing new" in the budget and claimed it was 'only weaving magic with numbers'.

TDB President A Padmakumar said this was the first time that a budget had allocated rs 100 crore for the sabarimala temple.