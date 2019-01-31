Kerala budget: Three Rice Technology Parks to come up in the state

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is all set to present its maiden budget of the state post-flood, different sections are placing high expectations on favourable policies at a time when the state is looking for measures to enhance tax revenues especially after the government had announced a firm course to rebuild the flood-hit state.

The budget to be presented in the Assembly on Thursday will have considerable allocation for some of the big-ticket projects like semi high-speed train, water metro, waterway.

Further, the Finance Minister, according to reliable sources, would announce the establishment of three modern state-of-the-art Rice Technology Parks at Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Palakkad as one the solutions to the problems of rice growers in the state.

These parks would pave the way for opening new boulevards for paddy cultivators to add value to their produce as well as their effort and get better returns along with enhancing the quality of the produce. This will also reduce the dependence of the paddy growers on private millers.

Besides, there would be around 14 to 15 big-ticket projects in the budget for which a considerable amount would be earmarked.

Semi high-speed train, water metro, waterway, coastal and hill highways would have significant allocation, according to sources. The budget has earmarked contribution for the Rs 750-crore water metro project, linking 19 boat terminals in the Greater Kochi area, for which the German Bank KfW will provide Rs 576 crore, while the state government will grant the remaining fund as loan for the project.

The Tourism Department has sought a sum of Rs 520 crore in the budget for the next fiscal.

Though the entire fund would not be allotted, the department will get Rs 320 crore plus allocation, said sources.

The public sector units will also get more than Rs 300 crore plus push in the budget.

Though there would be measures for revenue mobilisation, the industry is looking for a congenial policy framework and industry-friendly incentives to attract investment.

