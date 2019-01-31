Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan slams DCP Chaitra

By Express News Service

KANNUR: No officer has the power to fly above the law and the raid conducted by DCP Chaitra Teresa John was to get popularity, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Kodiyeri told the reporters that had it been a genuine raid, she could have taken at least one person from the party office.

It is clear that the raid was conducted with malicious intent, he said.

“Whoever be the officers, they should act according to the law. This is the reason why the government is not supporting the officer. What she did is not acceptable,” said Kodiyeri.