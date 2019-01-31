Kerala Forest Department introduces set of stringent monitoring measures for captive elephants

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A steep increase in incidents of elephants running amok during festivals and the death of 12 mahouts during a span of one year has prompted the Forest Department to introduce stringent measures for monitoring the health of captive elephants.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) Surendra Kumar issued a circular directing the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), Wildlife Wardens (WLWs) and Assistant Conservators (ACFs) to conduct periodic inspections to ensure proper maintenance of data regarding the movement, treatment and feeding of captive elephants.

Quarterly reports should be given to the Conservators of Forest (CF), who in turn should submit a consolidated report to the CWW.

Circular draws up a set of healthy practices

The circular insists on conducting a complete haematological and serum biochemistry analysis to assess the exact health status of the animals. The circular directs the DFOs to establish Musth Kraals in each elephant camp to avoid the torture of elephants during musth.

“Captive elephants sustain major physical injuries during musth period due to unscientific tethering practices which hamper natural movement and induce stress apart from causing diseases. Ensure that animals refractory to treatment even after five days of treatment by the custodian are referred to a panel of expert veterinarians to ensure quality treatment.

The instruction to videograph the postmortem examination and to obtain historical, toxicological and microbiological reports to find out the reason for the death of a captive elephant has been welcomed by animal rights activists.

The circular directs to prepare comprehensive mahazar and record all external injuries.

Directions have been issued to provide training for mahouts, owners and members of festival committees on scientific feeding and health care of captive elephants.

If the directions are strictly enforced, it will ensure a 90 per cent decrease in torture of captive elephants in the state, said activist and Heritage Animal Task Force secretary V K Venkitachalam.

“The circular has given more responsibilities to the ACFs and Assistant Veterinary Surgeons in all districts who will have to monitor the health of the captive elephants regularly. This will help to end the practice of unscientific treatments and torture. The Forest Department will have more say in the parading, health care and feeding of elephants,” he said.

The circular has given more power to the ACFs to monitor the health condition of captive elephants. This will help avoid parading of elephants under stress. Apart from this, the involvement of a panel of expert veterinarians will ensure proper treatment of elephants,” said Thrissur ACF (Wildlife) A Jayamadhavan.

There has been a steep rise in the incidents of elephants running amok during festivals in January this year. As many as 32 elephants have run amok till Tuesday this month.