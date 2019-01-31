Kerala Plantation Tax Act draft gets government nod

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft of The Kerala Plantation Tax Act (Repealing) to abolish plantation tax in the state.

A waste management plant will be set up in the land provided by the Kannan Devan Hills Pvt Ltd.

The sanction will be given for executing a tripartite agreement between the Munnar, Devikulam grama panchayats, AG Dotter Waste Processing Pvt Ltd and the Kannan Devan Company.

The administrative sanction will be given to construct seven steel foot overbridges over the Vadakara-Mahi canal between Moozhikkal and Thuruthi. Total cost would be Rs 8.68 crore. The daily wage of home guards will be raised by Rs 750 up to a maximum of Rs 21,000 per month.

A sum of Rs 5.29 lakh will be sanctioned from the CMDRF for the treatment of Akhila of Palakkad who was severely injured in the landslide in August 2018.

This is in addition to the Rs 7 lakh sanctioned earlier.