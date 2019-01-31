Kerala Police get SAECK training in rape cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The collection of right evidence plays a crucial role in conviction of accused in rape and sexual assault cases.

As crime against women is on the rise in Kerala, with 2,015 rape cases registered in 2018 compared to 1,987 cases in 2017, officers of Kerala police are undergoing a special training on evidence collection using Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits (SAECK).

The Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) has supplied 100 SAECKs to the state police for the training on a pilot basis and to collect feedback about the purpose of the kits.

Inspector General of Police (Crimes) S Sreejith, who is the nodal officer for the project, said the training was on and based on the feedback, a training manual will be prepared for the officers to be followed during the next round of training.

According to officers, SAECK is designed to carry out immediate medico-legal investigation and aid in furnishing evidence in sexual assault and rape cases. Apart from police personnel, the training programme will also cover medical staff of local hospitals.

Each kit comprises essential items that will aid in furnishing evidence such as blood and semen samples in sexual assault and rape cases.

The kit, which contains set of test tubes and bottles, which mention about contents and specifications, also comes with a set of instructions that need to be followed for collection of evidence from the crime scene.

As per reports, the cost of implementing SAECK project will be shared between the Centre and respective states in 60:40 ratio.

“Currently, no systematic procedure is followed for evidence collection. The kit will help police effectively collect evidence in a timely manner,” the officers said.

Lok Narayan Jai Prakash National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences will offer training to medical officers from the state on the medico-legal procedures.

The BPR&D will also roll out extensive training in 2019 and 2020 on the collection, storage and transportation of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases.