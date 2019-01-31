Home States Kerala

Kerala saw 9.2 per cent growth in manufacturing sector during 2017-18: Report

The growth of Kerala's manufacturing sector was 9.2 percent in real terms in 2017-18, according to the Economic Review 2018.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Issac in a relaxed mood on the eve of the state budget presentation in T’Puram on Wednesday. | (B P Deepu | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The growth of Kerala’s manufacturing sector was 9.2 per cent in real terms in 2017-18, according to the Economic Review 2018.

The corresponding figure was 7.8 per cent in 2016-17.14 PSUs under the Industries Department reported profits in 2017-18 as against 13 in 2016-17.

The total profits made by the profit-making PSUs increased from Rs 88.4 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 303.7 crore in 2017-18.

Major profit making units were the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited, Rs 195.8 crore, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, Rs 36.2 crore, Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd, Rs 33.2 crore and Travancore Titanium Products, Rs 18.8 crore. 15,468 new MSME units started operations in Kerala with a total investment of Rs 1,24,961 lakh, generating employment for 51,244 persons.

Resilent Kerala

The Economic Review called for building a resilient Kerala on the basis of science and people’s participation.

Modern science and technology should be employed in all stages of the process of dealing with natural disasters - from early warning systems, relief operations, design and construction of buildings and community infrastructure, individual care and livelihood enhancement measures.  

The annual plan 2019-20 should support the rehabilitation, restoration and creation of livelihood opportunities, the Economic Review said.  

