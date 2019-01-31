KSRTC Managing Director Tomin J Thachankary removed, M P Dinesh to take charge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC Managing Director Tomin J Thachankary, who earned the wrath of Left trade unions and senior Left leaders for his reformist measures in the debt-ridden corporation, has been removed from the post.

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to put Kochi City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh in charge.

Thachankary, who is ADGP State Crime Records Bureau, will continue to hold that post.A number of other senior officers too have been reshuffled. Forest and Wildlife Principal Secretary V Venu has been posted as Revenue Secretary in view of incumbent P H Kurian’s retirement this month. Venu will hold additional charge of other departments, except Forest and Wildlife.