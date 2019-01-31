Lok Sabha polls: Amidst claims by coalition partners, Kerala Congress calls meet of UDF leaders on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time the coalition partners, the Indian Union Muslim League and Kerala Congress (M), are involved in claiming extra Lok Sabha seats, Congress leaders have called a meeting of UDF leaders in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

“A detailed discussion with the leaders of UDF constituents will be held in Thiruvananthapuram prior to the poll preparations. The issues regarding the seats to be contested will be discussed,” KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran said in Kochi on Wednesday.

According to him, seat-sharing talks were not held in the meeting of UDF leaders with AICC president Rahul Gandhi at Kochi on Tuesday. Rahul met all the leaders and told them to commence the poll preparations, said Mullappally.

The KPCC took an initiative to call the UDF meeting after the KC (M) and the IUML staked claim for an extra seat. Muslim League leaders E T Mohammed Basheer and P K Kunhalikutty and Kerala Congress leader K M Mani claimed they have demanded an additional seat during the talks with Rahul.

IUML is now contesting in Malappuram and Ponnani seats won by them in the last polls while KC (M) representing the Kottayam seat, the lone seat in which they were in the fray in 2014.

The claims of the two prominent allies have put the Congress in a fix, as the party has not even commenced the discussion on the candidates to be fielded in the seats contesting by the Congress.

Dismissing the reports there is a factional feud in the UDF over seat-sharing following the demands of constituents, Mullappally said there were no such disputes and there was only a little indifference as like in a family.

“The UDF will present capable candidates and there is no need for doubt on this,” he added.

Mullappally said former Wayanad DCC general secretary O M George was suspended from the party pending inquiry on charges of abusing a tribal girl.

“An investigation against him is underway. He will be ousted from the party if found guilty. The Congress never protects culprits,” he said.