Loss-making PSUs during UDF tenure making profits: Kerala Industries Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Six Public Sector Units that were incurring losses during the UDF regime have managed to reverse their trajectory after the LDF came to power,” Industries Minister E P Jayarajan told the Assembly.

“These units were losses during the 2015-16 period and the trend changed after the left government took over,” he added.

Jayarajan said modernisation of technology, diversification of products and efficient management were the reason behind the turnaround of the units.