LSGI secretaries responsible for timely removal of illegal flex boards: Kerala government to HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Wednesday informed the High Court the secretaries of Local Self Government Institutions (LSGI) concerned were responsible for the timely removal of flex boards which were erected violating the norms.

On January 21, the government issued circular directing LSGI secretaries to take immediate action for removing all unauthorised boards or hoardings within seven days and said any lapse by implementing officers in complying with the court’s directions will be viewed seriously.

The government had also directed nodal officers in the Panchayat Directorate and Urban Affairs Directorate to monitor the progress of removal of illegal boards daily and furnish a report to the government in 10 days.

The government said Rs 11.76 lakh had been realised as fine from those who placed flex boards in public places without authorisation. It said 1.8 lakh unauthorised boards within the grama panchayat limits and 1.29 lakh within the Corporation limits were removed.

The High Court had ordered the removal of all illegal flex boards, including those of political parties.

The affidavit said it had come to government’s notice the destruction of boards of political parties by supporters of their rival parties led to conflicts. It then issued the circular instructing LSGI secretaries to check the erection of illegal boards and ensure their removal.

A recent government circular had asked the person or organisation putting up the unauthorised boards to remove it, failing which the LSGI secretaries would do so and realise the expenses incurred from the person or organisation.

It said prior permission from LSGIs concerned would be required to put up a flex board. While submitting an application for the same, a copy of the flex board’s content should be produced before LSGI secretaries.

Not allowed

The government made it clear flex boards with provocative advertisements, those hurting religious sentiments or depicting horrific scenes of murder won’t be allowed.

Boards won’t be allowed in places which may inconvenience people, across roads which may disrupt traffic or on bridges and curves.