Minor girl elopes with youngster, stays in Kerala forest for three weeks

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a strange incident, a minor girl who eloped with her lover managed to keep the police and her parents off their trail for over three weeks inside the Adoormala forest range in Idukki, surviving on fruit and tubers.

The 21-year-old youth has been arrested and slapped with kidnap charge as the girl is one year short of 18 years, the legal age of marriage for girls.

On January 6, the girl, who is a native of Kumily in Idukki, eloped with her boyfriend, Appukkuttan alias George of Vayalattil house, Melukavu, in the name of whom many rape cases have been registered already with the Chingavanam and Kanjar police stations, according to the police.

“The girl happened to meet Appukkuttan and fell in love with him, while he came for areca nut plucking job in Kumily,” the police said. The two were nabbed on Tuesday early at 5.30 pm near Kolapra on the Thodupuzha - Puliyanmala state highway.

Appukkuttan and the girl happened to come across the police with a sack full of things as headload. After spotting the police, both of them ran but in two different directions. The girl towards Saramkuthi route and Appukkuttan towards Anakkayam via Kudayathoor.

Tired of running, the girl finally approached a house at Saramkuthi and asked for water.

The family provided her food and water and offered her a place to rest. As the police had by the time circulated the photos of the lovers on social media, some local people who arrived at the spot after learning about the matter handed over her to the police.

Appukkuttan was also caught by the local people and handed over to the police.

The Kumily police were unsuccessful in their first mission to find them. Later, the parents of the girl filed a habeas corpus in the High Court.

Meanwhile, the local residents found out the duo was hiding inside the forest near Appukkuttan’s house.

Following that, a battalion of the police under Kattappana DySP Raj Mohan was assigned to comb the forest and find the couple.

Being unsuccessful in the forest, the police sought the help of local residents to search deep inside the forest. In the combined search, Appukkuttan’s bike was found and his mobile tower location was also traced.

Later, mobile tower tracing came to a dead end as his mobile was switched off. Meanwhile, peeled coconuts and banana were found.

The girl’s clothes were also found. It led to suspicion the girl was murdered. Finally, the police and locals began camping and searching in the forest.

A few times, Appukkuttan was traced to a faraway mountain, but as the police reached the spot, he fled to another mountain. The steep, rocky trail was a real challenge to the cops.

Finally, the three-week-long ‘hide and seek’ game ended on Tuesday.

However, the police said Appukkuttan has deceived many girls from Kottayam and Idukki districts. After producing the girl at the court, she will be transferred to the ChildLine at Thodupuzha.