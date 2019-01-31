NIA wraps up probe in Pathanamthitta woman's forced conversion, sends case back to Kerala police

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the Love Jihad allegations in the case pertaining to forced conversion of a Pathanamthitta woman, the NIA has wrapped up its probe after failing to obtain concrete evidence. The anti-terror agency has referred the investigation back to the Ernakulam Rural police following the inability to unearth evidence to slap the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Sections on the accused persons.

The Central agency recently filed a report before the NIA Court in Kochi stating its investigation could not find any evidence substantiating the offence allegedly committed by the accused persons in the case.

Hence the case has been referred back to the Rural police.

“This has been conveyed to state police chief(Loknath Behera) and he issued a circular directing the Ernakulam Rural police chief to assign an officer to probe the case.

Consequently, the SHO and Circle Inspector of North Parvoor Police Station was assigned to probe the case. The case diary has been handed over to the police officer concerned,” sources said.

It is under Section 7(d) of the National Investigation Agency Act and the Centre’s approval, the case has been transferred to the state police for investigation and conducting the trial. The NIA Court has issued notice to the complainant to hear her version of the story. She has been asked to appear before the court on Thursday.

“Since no evidence about offence under UAPA Sections could be found, the state police can probe the offence charged under various IPC Sections. The state police after conducting the probe can chargesheet the accused and based on it trial can be conducted,” sources said.

Of the 11 persons arraigned in the case, four, including Muhammed Riyas - who is accused by the woman of forced conversion, were arrested and let off on bail.

The NIA had scoured the locations in Bengaluru, where according to the woman, the alleged religious classes for conversion took place. The case lodged with North Paravur police in 2017 was handed over to the NIA in 2018.

The woman alleged Riyas had lured her, raped her, took objectionable photos/videos of her on his mobile, besides forcing her to become a disciple of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. Charges of forced conversion to Islam, marriage using forged documents, creating a fake passport and illegal confinement were also levelled against Riyas.

