Kerala's GSDP up at 7.18 per cent despite mid-August floods

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala registered 7.18 per cent growth in 2017-18 though the economy faced the worst-ever flood of the century.

The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased from 6.22 per cent in 2016-17 (at constant prices) to 7.18 per cent in 2017-18, says the Economic Review 2018 tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday. The corresponding figures of Indian economy were 7.11 per cent and 6.68 per cent respectively.

The growth, however, didn’t enthuse Finance Minister Thomas Isaac much.

“Though the GSDP showed an upward trend, the people, especially farmers and labourers, suffered income losses worth Rs 15,000 crore. Over Rs 4,200 crore in the plan for next fiscal would be for livelihood development programmes,” he told media persons.

The agriculture and allied sectors too registered a growth rate of 3.64 pc in 2017-18. This is a substantial improvement from 0.02 pc in 2014-15, -5.10 pc in 2015-16 and 0.08 pc in 2016-17.

This too exceeded the national growth rate of 3.37 per cent. The ER pegged the crop loss owing to the floods at Rs 3,558 crore.

The document said fiscal consolidation was evolving in the state finances. The revenue deficit was 2.46 pc of the GSDP in 2017-18, down from 2.51 pc in 2016-17. The fiscal deficit-GSDP ratio too came down to 3.91 pc in 2017-18 from 4.29 pc in 2016-17.

Total debt liability of the state was 30.68 per cent of the GSDP compared to 30.25 per cent in 2016-17. Market borrowing constituted 57.25 per cent of the borrowings and liabilities. The NRI deposits increased by 11.5 pc from Rs 1,52,349 crore in March 2017 to 1,69,944 crore in March 2018.

The ER has cautioned that the delay in raising the borrowing limit of the state would adversely affect the fiscal consolidation efforts of the state.

Fiscal consolidation is the most important priority while rebuilding the state, it said.

Besides the demonetisation and flaws in GST implementation, the report said, the state faced unprecedented natural calamities like Ockhi cyclone and heavy floods.