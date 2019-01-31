Ten from a family joined IS, four of them killed: Kerala police

By Express News Service

KANNUR: According to the police, 10 from a family, including women and kids residing within the Kannur City police station limits had joined the terrorist outfit ISIS.

Popular Front leaders T V Shameer, Anwar, their wives and kids joined IS. Of them, Shameer, Anwar, Shameer’s sons Safwan and Salman were reportedly killed, police said.

It was Shameer and his family who joined IS first followed by Anwar and his family.

They were reportedly missing from their house since November 19, 2018.