Two months after inauguration, 'She Lodge' in Thrissur yet to open its doors

Gopika V By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: It was with great expectations the 'She Lodge' facility by Thrissur Corporation was inaugurated on November 7 at Ayyanthole. But, even after more than two months, the lodging facility meant exclusively for women at a minimum price is not functional yet.

The facility, constructed at an expense of Rs 1.5 crore, can accommodate 50 women. During the opening, the Corporation had claimed the procedures to book the rooms online are underway. The online process has to be been done at a state-level including other districts too.

Meanwhile, the building has not even been furnished with all the furniture, including bed and other materials needed for accommodating the public. Moreover, when such a lodging facility is initiated, a warden or someone to supervise it is also needed, but so far no appointments have been made.

According to the Corporation, the management of the lodging facility has been entrusted with the Kudumbashree, a women-oriented empowerment programme. Training has been given to them in this regard. Cleaning and cooking will also be done by the unit members making it easier to manage the facility in the agreement with the Kudumbashree.

The delay over the opening of the lodge has led the Opposition councillors to raise eyebrows over the area where the facility is set up. "The facility is comparatively away from the town area, especially from the major bus stands and railway station. So, it is difficult for the women to reach out to the facility in case of an emergency," said John Daniel, UDF councillor.

He said despite being a woman, the Mayor seems to be neglecting the facility for women which would have benefited many who come to Thrissur for various official and academic purposes.