Unified secondary stream in education sector a new burden for Kerala government

KOZHIKODE: At a time when the government is struggling to mobilise funds to rebuild the state, here comes a fresh financial burden on its coffers.

The recommendations of the M A Khader Committee to create a single ‘secondary’ stream by merging higher secondary with high schools may cost the exchequer an estimated Rs 187 crore a year if implemented.

The reason: The merger would necessitate creation of hundreds of new posts in the administrative, teaching and ministerial categories. With the creation of a unified secondary unit in schools, the overall administrative responsibility of the entire school would come under higher secondary school principals.

According to educators, the increased workload will invariably require taking away of teaching duty from the already overburdened higher secondary principals. Already, headmasters in high schools are removed from teaching duty.

There are 833 higher secondary schools in the government sector and 854 in the aided sector. If higher secondary principals are removed from teaching duty, 1,687 new teaching posts will have to be created. This in itself would amount to an additional Rs 90 crore per annum.

Confusion prevails over teachers’ position

Confusion still prevails whether high school teachers with MA and BEd will be considered on a par with higher secondary teachers post the merger and whether they would be entitled to the same salary.

“There’re at least 45,000 high school teachers with qualifications prescribed for higher secondary teachers. Since any move to unify salary will warrant a huge financial commitment close to Rs 810 crore a year, the government is unlikely to consider it,” pointed out a top Finance Department officer.

Ministerial reshuffle

The Khader Committee report has also recommended creation of new posts of panchayat education officers for coordination and implementation of education projects at the local-body level.

This would also entail the creation of at least 1,200 new posts. According to rough estimates, it would translate into an additional financial burden of `65 crore per year.

“When the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary wings are merged with schools, the posts of DEO and DDE will cease to exist. In their places, joint directors of school education, with higher qualification, will have to be appointed which would also create additional financial burden,” pointed out Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association general secretary S Manoj.

Other merger commitments

The creation of the unified ‘secondary’ section further means ministerial staff in high schools will also have to cater to thousands of students in higher secondary section, where such staff do not exist. This may also require creation of more ministerial staff posts, it is pointed out.

The Khader Committee report gives huge emphasis to sports.

“With the merger, sports education is all set to be extended to classes 11 and 12. If the 7,245 batches in higher secondary schools are taken into account, it would require creation of at least 580 new posts of physical education teachers,” Manoj added. It would create an estimated additional financial commitment of Rs 31 crore.

