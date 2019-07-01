Home States Kerala

90,000 social security beneficiaries in Kerala fail to submit Aadhaar number

The scrutiny, originally planned at the beginning of this year, was postponed several times for different reasons.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About 90,000 beneficiaries of social security pensions have not submitted their Aadhaar number to local self-governments raising suspicion of malpractice.

The Finance Department suspects a good number of these beneficiaries avoided submitting their Aadhaar number to hide their living standards, which would make them ineligible for the scheme. Also, some are suspected to be drawing social security pension using their addresses in more than one local self-government.

As a first step to identify the ineligible among 90,000 persons, the Finance Department has asked the local self-government secretaries to ensure these beneficiaries do not possess Aadhaar card. If they are found to have obtained Aadhaar, the details should be updated in Sevana, the web-based database.

In the case of persons who have not obtained Aadhaar, their ration card number should be included in the database. A copy of the ration card should also be uploaded. The local self-government secretaries have been asked to complete the process on an urgent basis.

According to the Finance Department, pension payment to beneficiaries who have failed to submit Aadhaar or ration card number will be suspended. Meanwhile, the government is delaying a comprehensive filtering programme planned to exclude ineligible persons. 

The recent postponements were in the backdrop of the LS polls and by-elections. About 45.56 lakh beneficiaries receive the monthly social security pension which is distributed in each quarter. 

The state budget for FY 19-20 had raised the monthly pension amount from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200.

Malpractice suspected

  • Submitting Aadhaar number would show their living standards, making them ineligible for the scheme

  • According to Finance Dept, pension payment for those who fail to submit Aadhaar or ration card number will be suspended

