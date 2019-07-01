Home States Kerala

CK Nanu elected Kerala president of JDS

Senior leader C K Nanu MLA has been elected state president of Janata Dal (Secular). This was announced by party national president H D Deve Gowda.

Published: 01st July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Senior JDS leader CK Nanu

Senior JDS leader CK Nanu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior leader CK Nanu MLA has been elected state president of Janata Dal (Secular). This was announced by party national president HD Deve Gowda.

Mathew T Thomas is the legislative party leader of the party, a position which was hitherto held by Nanu. There has been a bitter power struggle between the two factions in the party led by K Krishnankutty and  Thomas. The latter was removed from the Cabinet following this rivalry and Krishnankutty became the Minister. 

Krishnankutty was also holding the post of party state president which was strongly opposed by the faction close to Thomas.

The entry of Loktantrik Janatadal led by M P Veerendrakumar to the LDF and the possibilities of unity and subsequent merger between the two parties will again result in certain changes at the top of the party.

As the Janata Dal (S) is in power in Karnataka with the support of the Congress and with three MLAs in the state, it has a superiority over Loktantrik Janatadal which does not have a single MLA. 

At the national level also it does not have any face value. This will be taken into consideration once the unity calls come up for discussions between the two estranged parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp