CK Nanu elected Kerala president of JDS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior leader CK Nanu MLA has been elected state president of Janata Dal (Secular). This was announced by party national president HD Deve Gowda.

Mathew T Thomas is the legislative party leader of the party, a position which was hitherto held by Nanu. There has been a bitter power struggle between the two factions in the party led by K Krishnankutty and Thomas. The latter was removed from the Cabinet following this rivalry and Krishnankutty became the Minister.

Krishnankutty was also holding the post of party state president which was strongly opposed by the faction close to Thomas.

The entry of Loktantrik Janatadal led by M P Veerendrakumar to the LDF and the possibilities of unity and subsequent merger between the two parties will again result in certain changes at the top of the party.

As the Janata Dal (S) is in power in Karnataka with the support of the Congress and with three MLAs in the state, it has a superiority over Loktantrik Janatadal which does not have a single MLA.

At the national level also it does not have any face value. This will be taken into consideration once the unity calls come up for discussions between the two estranged parties.