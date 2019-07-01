Home States Kerala

Get on the floor and get Latin dancing

With Kerala currently seeing an upward trend in forms of Latin dance, Express takes a look at its health benefits 

Published: 01st July 2019

Latin dancing

Latin dancing

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI:  ‘Dirty Dancing', a low-budget independent film released in the late 1980s, became a sleeper hit and is still relevant today the world over. To many millennials in India, it opened a whole new world (cue Aladdin's 'A Whole New World') of Latin dancing. Jennifer Grey's Baby watching Patrick Swayze's Johnny and his partner dancing mambo with pure fascination is all of us. When you see two people moving in rhythm and harmony, you can't help but think of trying a hand at the dance.

Kerala is currently seeing an upward trend in forms of Latin dance, especially bachata, mambo and salsa. Express takes a look at health – both physical and mental – benefits of Latin dancing. The primary aspect of performing Latin dance, according to dancer and trainer Alexander Scaria, is to have fun. "Latin dancing is never fitness-oriented. When you have thorough fun, fitness falls into place," says the Pala-born dancer. 

Physical well-being

According to health experts, Latin dancing helps increase body awareness. "Latin dancers have a way of moving around. They have a good physique and are aware of it," says Dr Anita Mani, an infertility specialist and a Latin dance student herself. 

The fast-paced movements get the dancers' heart rates up, which thereby paves way for greater cardiovascular endurance. With movements that involve constantly moving hands, head, legs and hips, the dance helps in better muscle coordination.

"The different dance moves help develop one's core. This helps tone up muscles, burn calories, lose weight and in better metabolism," says Anita. 

Because Latin dance is an activity that holds the weight of the participant, it helps in maintaining bone density.

Mental health 

Latin dance is a coordinated form of activity. "You have to memorise the steps. This helps the brain stay alert and be conscious of your partner's movements," says Alexander, who is a Latin dance trainer at The Floor in Kadavanthra.Furthermore, Latin dance is a social activity that people of all ages indulge in.

"You're not dancing alone. You have to be in tune with the partner or the group. This helps build trust in your dance partner and establishing social connections, thereby improve one's self-esteem," says Alexander.  

The dance forms are also good for the brain. All physical activities increase the blood flow to the brain. "As all physical exercises do, it also releases a lot of dopamines, and makes a person happy," says Anita. 

In the current times, Latin dance is the best stress-buster. "The beats of the music and the body movements to this beat relieves stress, and have positive effects on the mind," says the medical practitioner.

What is Latin dancing?

It is the umbrella term given to ballroom and folk dances originated in Latin America. Most popular Latin dances include salsa, samba, mambo, merengue, bachata and Argentine tango

TAGS
Latin dancing Latin dancing in Kerala
