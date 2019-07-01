Inter-state private bus operators call off strike 

Home States Kerala

The talks were held between representatives of Interstate Bus Owners Association and the government, represented by the Transport Secretary and other senior officials. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The strike by inter-state private bus operators has been called off following talks with the state government here on Monday. 

The talks were held between representatives of Interstate Bus Owners Association (IBOA) and the government, represented by the Transport Secretary and other senior officials. 

Association leaders who took part in the discussion told the government that they were not against action against buses violating norms but law-abiding bus operators should not be harassed by transport officials. The bus operators assured the government that they would maintain a proper list of passengers and set up a redressal forum to address their grievances. 

However, 'Operation Night Riders' launched by the Motor Vehicles Department to nab interstate buses that operate without a permit and violate several norms would continue. 

Around 400 interstate buses, under the banner of the association had gone on an indefinite strike since June 24. The strike was in protest against the government's special drive to book bus operators violating norms. The government had tightened the norms in the wake of an incident in which passengers were manhandled by the staff of Kallada Travels, a leading interstate bus operator.

Talks with Transport Minister AK Saseendran to end the impasse failed last month after the Minister insisted that the checks on buses would continue.  

