Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says erring police officers will face tough action

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Excessive acts by the police will never be allowed and such officers shall face tough action, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday.

The CM’s words indicate the displeasure within the state government over the recent cases of custodial deaths. The state assembly had witnessed heated arguments last week.

“There maybe isolated cases, and some police officers may have indifferent attitudes, but they cannot exert it while on duty,” he added while addressing the public after the passing out parade of 177 coastal police wardens at the Kerala Police Academy in Ramavarmapuram.

Vijayan also reminded the officers that they were not one-man armies, but rather a collective force.

“The officers are bound by limits of discipline and rules,” he said. Cases where disciplinary actions were taken against erring officers should not affect the spirit of the others who worked sincerely. “The state government will definitely stand with the upright officers,” he promised.