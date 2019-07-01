Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says erring police officers will face tough action

Pinarayi Vijayan words indicate the displeasure within the Kerala government over the recent cases of custodial deaths.

Published: 01st July 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Excessive acts by the police will never be allowed and such officers shall face tough action, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday.

The CM’s words indicate the displeasure within the state government over the recent cases of custodial deaths. The state assembly had witnessed heated arguments last week.

“There maybe isolated cases, and some police officers may have indifferent attitudes, but they cannot exert it while on duty,” he added while addressing the public after the passing out parade of 177 coastal police wardens at the Kerala Police Academy in Ramavarmapuram.

Vijayan also reminded the officers that they were not one-man armies, but rather a collective force. 

“The officers are bound by limits of discipline and rules,” he said. Cases where disciplinary actions were taken against erring officers should not affect the spirit of the others who worked sincerely. “The state government will definitely stand with the upright officers,” he promised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Police Pinarayi Vijayan
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp