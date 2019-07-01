Kerala's Vazhakkulam Higher Secondary School regains its lost glory

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vazhakulam Government Higher Secondary School - once touted as one of the best educational institutions of the state but later lost popularity - has regained its lost glory, thanks to the renovation programme carried out as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission of the state government. The revamping of the school was completed with Rs 5 crore allotted by the government.

Like many government schools, the acceptability of Vazhakulam Higher Secondary School also diminished in the past few years. Hence, it was decided to remodel the school. Now, the construction of hi-tech classrooms has also been progressing.

This academic year, seven new divisions were added. The number of new admissions this year is 200, according to officials concerned.

The number of students in Classes V to X has also increased to 750 this year. The school also secured 100 per cent results in the SSLC exams held in March. Apart from academic excellence, the students have also excelled in various inter-school competitions.

The teachers of the school said various programmes were launched as part of revamping it. These include 'Malayalathilakkam', which was mainly aimed at increasing proficiency in Malayalam. Under this programme, a test was conducted in the UP-High School level and students were selected and given special training.

Another programme ‘Hello English’ was meant to develop an interest among the primary school students for English language. Sradha programme was introduced to give special training to students in Malayalam, English, mathematics and Hindi. The Little Kites project was also launched in the school with the help of IT@ School so as to make the school hi-tech.