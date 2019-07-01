Madhav Chandran assumes charge as governor of Rotary International District 3201

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Businessman and social activist R Madhav Chandran assumed charge as the governor of Rotary International District 3201, which includes Kerala and Tamil Nadu, on Sunday. Madhav Chandran was sworn in by Rotary International director Kamal Sanghvi at an event held at Gokulam Convention Centre, here. ‘Mission 2020’ was launched as the theme of Rotary for this year.

“With the aim to equip the youth of the country to build a better future for all, 150 schools have been taken over by the Rotary. We are raising the slogan of ‘Mission 2020 - Responsible India’ to make students better citizens of the country,” said Madhav Chandran.

Kamal Sanghvi Sanghvi, during his address, said that Kerala has revived itself from the effects of the havoc wrought by the mid-August’s deluge, the worst to hit the state in nearly 100 years.

“Kerala is indeed God’s Own Country. There are no signs of a big calamity-hit state here in Kerala. The contributions and mentality of the people helped the state to get back to its feet. The Rotary was able to build 350 houses for those who have lost their houses in the floods,” said Kamal.