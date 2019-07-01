Home States Kerala

Probe hints at police role in Kerala's Edayar gold heist

The needle of suspicion pointed towards the officers since the accused are career criminals familiar to police in Ernakulam.

Published: 01st July 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Gold bar

For representational purposes

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The probe into the sensational Edayar gold heist case has taken a new turn with investigators finding certain leads indicating the involvement of a few police officers. It is learnt the inquiry found links between officers and the accused who carried out the daring act. But the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is still clueless on the 20 kg of gold looted by desperadoes when it was being transported to CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd in Edayar on May 9. 

The SIT had taken the five accused Sathish Sebastian, Rashid Basheer, Naseeb Noushad, Suneesh Sudhakaran and Bibin George to CGR Metalloys to gather evidence.  They were quizzed by the SIT, but could not recover the loot.

The needle of suspicion pointed towards the officers since the accused are career criminals familiar to police in Ernakulam. And the probe revealed that cases, including robbery, dacoity and assault, are pending against them at various police stations.

“The accused misled the officers by claiming they buried the loot in a forest area. Though the police team conducted a thorough search, the loot couldn’t be recovered. Besides, the officers suspect the accused received help from a few persons, including police officers and lawyers, while they were holed up at a farmhouse in Idukki,” said an officer.

However, Aluva ASP M J Sojan, heading the SIT, played down the role of police officers in the heist. “The investigation to recover the gold is underway and there is no major development on that front yet,” he said. Recently, Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court dismissed the bail pleas of the accused, Naseeb Noushad and Suneesh on the grounds that the loot has not been recovered yet.

The case

On the night of May 9,  a two-member gang attacked the car carrying gold when it arrived in front of CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd’s gate around 9.57 pm. After smashing the vehicle’s window panes, the gang used pepper spray on the employees before fleeing with the loot. The police arrested all the five accused including mastermind Sathish Sebastian of Idukki. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Edayar gold heist
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp