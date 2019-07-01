Home States Kerala

Shortage of drivers hits KSRTC schedules

The situation is likely to prevail on Monday as well before KSRTC makes alternative work arrangement, said an officer.

Published: 01st July 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC buses

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) decision to terminate the services of 2,107 empanelled drivers as the deadline set by the Supreme Court expired on June 30 has affected its schedules across the state. 

Over 2,000 schedules were cancelled on Sunday. They include 346 low-floor JNNURM schedules. While KSRTC operates less number of schedules on Sundays, the number of schedules operated on June 30 was 596 lesser compared to the services on June 23.

The situation is likely to prevail on Monday as well before KSRTC makes alternative work arrangement, said an officer.  Against the total schedules of 5,312, only 3,640 were operated on Sunday. As many as 346 out of 526 JNNURM schedules were cancelled, taking the total schedule cancellations to 2,018. 

The southern region was the worst affected after the services of close to 1,500 temporary workers were terminated. It was followed by north zone (371) and central zone (257). KSRTC management said it had made work arrangements to reduce the inconvenience to the public.

“We have advanced duty days of crew by a day for smoother operation on Monday,” said executive director of KSRTC (South Zone) G Anilkumar. KSRTC decided to sack empanelled drivers en masse following a Supreme Court directive to complete the procedure before June 30. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC Kerala State Transport Corporation
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp