Home States Kerala

Transwomen break the ceiling in Kerala; launch startup

Tahirah and Theertha wanted to put an end to the ordeals faced by their community in the professional sphere.

Published: 01st July 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Transysco Solutions is the brainchild of Tahirah Ayeez and Theertha Sarvika.

Transysco Solutions is the brainchild of Tahirah Ayeez and Theertha Sarvika.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when transgender community's cry for their rights gets louder, the story of Transysco Solutions, a start-up, is a homegrown narrative about hope, grit and true determination.

Launched by two transwomen, Transysco Solutions is the brainchild of Tahirah Ayeez and Theertha Sarvika. One a computer science engineer and the other a literature student, who were forced to quit their previous jobs after coming out as transgenders. 

“After completing my BTech in Android Programming from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, I worked in Liberia and then in Bahrain as a system analyst. Despite working for a prominent company, I had to face a number of issues due to my gender identity. My colleagues ostracised me, so I decided to return,” says Tahirah who believes many transgenders are afraid to come out fearing for their careers.

Tahirah and Theertha wanted to put an end to the ordeals faced by their community in the professional sphere.

As long-time Facebook friends, they met a year ago to discuss the possibilities of such a venture. “Even after having the requisite qualification, an openly trans person is offered a lower position. When I met Theertha, I pitched the idea of a start-up that would work towards empowering the LGBTQ+ community by providing them with career opportunities. She was immediately on board and we started working on Transysco,” says Tahirah who had been harbouring the idea since the second year of college. 

The journey, however, was anything but easy. One of the biggest challenges was raising funds. The duo approached the chairman of the transgender cell of the Kerala Social Justice Department seeking initial funding of Rs 20 lakh.

“We presented a detailed business plan but the department was hesitant to forward such a large sum so I sought help from my friends in Bahrain and other countries to raise the capital,” adds Tahirah. The company, which is currently operating out of Tahirah's apartment, will soon move to an office space close to Infopark.

Apart from providing IT services relating to artificial intelligence and web designing, Transysco Solutions also aims to render career guidance services mostly free of cost. Another important service that Tahirah is keen on developing is a research lab facility that will give young programmers the platform to practice coding. 

Transysco has already recruited around 20 employees. “All belong to the trans community and are just school pass-outs. They haven't had the opportunity to study further due to family background, gender non-conformity, and other reasons but we are training them to develop technical skills,” says Tahirah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Transwomen Kerala Transwomen startup Transysco Solutions Tahirah Ayeez Theertha Sarvika
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp