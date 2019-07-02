Home States Kerala

Air India Express flight tail-tips at Karipur, 180 passengers escape unhurt

All 180 passengers and crew aboard an Air India Express flight escaped unhurt on Monday after its tail portion touched the runway of the Karipur International Airport while landing.

Air India Express flight

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: All 180 passengers and crew aboard an Air India Express flight escaped unhurt on Monday after its tail portion touched the runway of the Karipur International Airport while landing. It was the second incident involving the national carrier in as many days.

On Sunday, an Air India aircraft which flew in from Dubai had veered off the runway at the Mangaluru International Airport, also table top, due to inadequate braking. The tail tip, caused by weight imbalance, triggered panic among the passengers on board Air India Express IX 382, from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, which was preparing for touchdown around 9.30 am.

“It was a minor problem associated with the aircraft and not the airport. The aircraft was checked thoroughly and has been given the all-clear to fly to Sharjah as there’s no damage,” said Karipur Airport director K Srinivasa Rao.

