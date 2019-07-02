Anthoor an isolated incident: EP Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister EP Jayarajan said the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil at Anthoor, allegedly due to red-tapism, is an isolated incident. “Magnifying the incident to gain political brownie points will adversely affect industrial growth of the state,” he said. Throwing his weight behind Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, Jayarajan said the Opposition is desperate to label her as the wrongdoer even though a police probe is on.

“The government is committed to bringing out the real reasons behind Sajan’s suicide. Considering the evidence so far, Shyamala has no role in the incident. The police and departmental inquiry is on. Once the final report arrives, those who raise voice against Shyamala will have to change their stance,” said Jayarajan, during the Question Hour on Monday.

The Opposition alleged the government’s clean chit to Shyamala before the completion of the inquiry highlights the hollowness of its approach in handling the suicide case. “The government is claiming the state is adopting measures to ensure ease of doing business in the state.

But the stark reality is that the state has descended to ‘ease of committing suicide’. The Pathanapuram and Anthoor incidents have only helped create fear and hopelessness among entrepreneurs and potential investors,” said Congress leader V D Satheesan.