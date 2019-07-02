Home States Kerala

Anthoor an isolated incident: EP Jayarajan

Industries  Minister E P Jayarajan said the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil at Anthoor, allegedly due to red tapism, is an isolated incident.

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

EP Jayarajan

Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Industries  Minister EP Jayarajan said the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil at Anthoor, allegedly due to red-tapism, is an isolated incident. “Magnifying the incident to gain political brownie points will adversely affect industrial growth of the state,” he said. Throwing his weight behind Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, Jayarajan said the Opposition is desperate to label her as the wrongdoer even though a police probe is on.

“The government is committed to bringing out the real reasons behind Sajan’s suicide. Considering the evidence so far, Shyamala has no role in the incident. The police and departmental inquiry is on. Once the final report arrives, those who raise voice against Shyamala will have to change their stance,” said Jayarajan, during the Question Hour on Monday.

The Opposition alleged the government’s clean chit to Shyamala before the completion of the inquiry highlights the hollowness of its approach in handling the suicide case. “The government is claiming the state is adopting measures to ensure ease of doing business in the state.

But the stark reality is that the state has descended to ‘ease of committing suicide’. The Pathanapuram and Anthoor incidents have only helped create fear and hopelessness among entrepreneurs and potential investors,” said Congress leader V D Satheesan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EP Jayarajan Anthoor Sajan Parayil suicide
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp