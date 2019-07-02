Champions Boat League all set for debut this year

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Boat race buffs, rejoice! For, the Tourism Department has decided to launch the Champions Boat League (CBL) from this year. The plan is to start it along with Nehru Trophy Boat race (NTBR) which will be held at Punnamada lake on August 10. Though the department had initiated steps to begin the league last year, it had to abandon the plan owing to the devastating deluge.

“As many as nine teams will take part in CBL, which will be organised at 12 places across the state. A company will be formulated to manage the event. Teams will be selected on the basis of their finishing time in NTBR,” Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said.

He said a budget of `40 crore has been prepared for the event which is expected to generate a revenue of `20 crore. “The government will provide the remaining amount as subsidy. However, CBL will grow into a `130-crore sporting event within five years. Live telecast will be introduced to attract international media. The technology to start and finish the races, which was successfully tested last year, will be used.

C S Rishikesh of Muhamma had developed the device. He will be felicitated during the inaugural function of NTBR,” said Isaac.He said the team and the boat selected for CBL cannot be changed in league contests. “Only 10% of the team can be changed with prior permission of the CBL company. The department constituted a team and they evaluated the arrangements in each venue,” Isaac said.

Qualifying round

Based on their finishing time in NTBR, top nine boat clubs will qualify for this year’s CBL.

CBL company

The Tourism Department will form the CBL company, whose members will be NTBR society members, leaders of boat clubs and owners of snake boats. The team auction to find sponsors will be arranged in Mumbai or Delhi.